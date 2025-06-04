'28 Years Later' director breaks silence about Cillian Murphy's presence in film

Rumours suggest that 'Peaky Blinders' star might not appear in the upcoming film

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy’s role was skeptical in Danny Boyle’s upcoming horror thriller.

The Irish actor played a key role in the original 2002 film titled 28 Days Later. Now, the makers are producing a new sequel named 28 Years Later.

Previously, rumours were circulating all over social media that the 49-year-old star would not be making an appearance in the 2025 movie.

But director Boyle has finally set the rumours straight by confirming that Cillian will be starring in the next sequel of the trilogy, which is slated to release in 2026 that will go by the name The Bone Temple.

While talking about Murphy’s character, Danny confirmed, "He is in the second one.”

However, he did not reveal many details as he feared that it might already kill the excitement.

"I shouldn’t give away too much. I’ll get killed”, he told IGN.

28 Years Later is a post-apocalyptic horror flick featuring Jodie Comer, Ralph Fienner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Edvin Ryding and many more.

The much-awaited project is slated to hit theatres on June 20, 2025.