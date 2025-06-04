Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s marriage on the mend after wellness centre

Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s marriage appears to be on the mend after they enrolled at a super expensive wellness centre in Spain for a month.

However, a few sources close to the couple revealed to In Touch Weekly that their long-term chances of staying together are “slim to zero”.

“They spent a month at this place called The Balance Clinic, which is basically a holistic therapy spa that has all sorts of things from massages to meditation to yoga to full on therapy,” spilled an insider.

The source noted that it was because of Bianca that Kanye went to the wellness centre to smooth things over in their relationship.

He even agreed at one point that Bianca’s a “genius” as she “saved their marriage”.

“He’s making all these big plans to renew their vows and he’s back to talking about her having his babies,” explained an insider.

But the source also pointed out that it’s “hard to imagine all that much has changed long-term after a few weeks of getting help”.

“No one is expecting this honeymoon period to last, his circle is all saying it will be back in train wreck territory before long,” explained an insider.

The source noted that Bianca is “giving” Kanye another chance but “it’s hard to imagine she’ll stick around the next time he goes off the rails, which is pretty well a matter of when, not if”.

Meanwhile, the centre has helped the couple to reconnect for now as they have resume public outings. But time will tell whether the effects are lasting or not…