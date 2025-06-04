Benny Blanco gives major update about his wedding with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has recently shared major update about his wedding to Selena Gomez.

The music producer appeared on the Today show on June 4 to talk about his latest album with his fiancé and their upcoming nuptials.

Interestingly, Benny revealed that life had become better after getting engaged to Selena and releasing their first joint album I Said I Love You First in March.

Reflecting on the music-making process, Benny, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, opened up that the album wasn't something they planned, it just happened.

While discussing the upcoming wedding and the anticipated star-studded guest list, the music producer confirmed that his pal and fellow musical genius Ed Sheeran had already RSVP'd.

“I just told him [Ed], ‘I'm gonna have a wedding and you're gonna come to the wedding,’” said the 37-year-old.

He further said that the couple hadn’t even sent invites yet to their A-lister friends, and they had not even set a date for their nuptials.

“Eventually Ed will come to our wedding, when we do have one, but unfortunately we have not scheduled one yet but we will!” admitted Benny who got engaged in December last year.

Meanwhile, Selena also talked about her wedding plans with Benny during an appearance on latest episode of Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware.

The Only Murders in the Building star added that she would not be doing the classic bride and groom dance at their reception because she’s too shy.

“I don’t think we’re looking at having one of those ‘cause they’re a little — I feel embarrassed,” she stated.