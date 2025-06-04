Offset fumes as Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs gives nod to son

Cardi B’s boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, invited Offset’s wrath with a look identical to that of the rapper’s son, Wave.

Earlier this week, the NFL star showed off his new braided look, mirroring the signature hairstyle worn by the WAP songstress and Offset’s three-year-old son.

The matching didn’t sit well with Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, who erupted on social media the following day.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Bad and Boujee rapper wrote ominously, "Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out," in a now-viral post.

Minutes later, he doubled down with another tweet on Tuesday afternoon, June 3: "Idc how I look trolling wit my kid ends bad."

It is pertinent to note that Wave has been rocking the braided style since at least April, while the New England Patriots wide receiver debuted the same ‘do during a workout session with his teammates at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The 31-year-old athlete has been romantically linked to Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, since October 2024, just three months after she filed for divorce from Offset while pregnant with their third child.

In addition to Wave, Cardi and Offset share two daughters: six-year-old Kulture and eight-month-old Blossom.