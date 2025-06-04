Arnold Schwarzenegger jokes about son Patrick's nude scene

Arnold Schwarzenegger's recent comments about his son Patrick's nude scene in Season 3 of The White Lotus have gone viral, with fans reacting with a mix of shock and amusement.

In a clip from their Variety Actors on Actors interview, Arnold joked about watching Patrick's scene and being surprised to see his son's nudity.

"I'm watching your show, and I'm watching your butt sticking out there... And all of a sudden, I see the weenie," he said, prompting Patrick to laugh.

Arnold then reflected on his own past roles, saying, "And then I said to myself, 'Well, Arnold, hello. You did the same thing in 'Conan' and in 'Terminator' and all of those films. You were naked, so don’t complain about it.'"

While some fans found the comments "wild and weird and creepy," others defended Arnold, chalking it up to "dad" humour.

"Arnold’s just being a dad — hilarious and awkward in the best way," one fan wrote.

This isn't the first time Arnold has addressed Patrick's nudity.

In February, he revealed on Instagram that he wasn't shocked by the scene, joking, "What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say – the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree."