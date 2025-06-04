Andy Cohen makes ‘RHONJ’ casting announcement after pause, reboot news

Andy Cohen makes announcement regarding The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Andy Cohen is finally sharing an update on The Real Housewives of New Jersey after revealing last year that a big shake-up was on the way for the franchise. Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of The View, Cohen confirmed that the casting process is now in motion after the show was put on hold.

“We are doing casting on ‘Jersey,’” he said. “It was really on a deep pause and we are actively there casting and looking at the future of what that will be.”

While fans have been speculating about major changes, Cohen reassured viewers that there’s no need to worry.

“RHONJ is a great franchise and we love it,” he added, making it clear that Bravo is still fully invested in the show, even if it’s going in a new direction.

Back in July, Cohen had confirmed that the network would be doing “something different” with the series following the end of Season 14 and its unusual reunion format.

By August, it became evident that filming would not resume until sometime in 2025.

Season 14 wrapped up with a cast lineup that included Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda, along with friends Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler.

But since then, details about the next phase of casting have been scarce.

In February, Cohen did take a moment to address some rumors. He denied a report by OK! Magazine that only Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania would be returning, with a new group of women joining the cast. During a February episode of Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM, he shut that speculation down.

While the future of RHONJ is still unfolding, it’s clear that Bravo and Cohen are carefully mapping out what’s next — and fans can expect some changes.