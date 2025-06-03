Miley Cyrus says starting a family has never been my priority

Miley Cyrus opens up on choosing to stay child free.

Miley Cyrus opened up in a revealing new interview on The New York Times’ The Interview podcast, sharing candid insights about why she hasn’t embraced motherhood and why that’s perfectly okay for her.

At 32, she explained that she simply isn’t "passionate" about having children, drawing a parallel to her decision not to launch a makeup line.

"My stepdad asked me the other day, ‘Why are you the only one without a makeup line?" she recalled. "I said, ‘Because that’s not my passion.’ He said, ‘That’s the right answer.’ It made so much sense."

She added, "I feel that way about motherhood. It’s just never been something that I’ve been overly passionate about."

"It’s a lot of responsibility and devotion and energy," Miley said.

"If you’re not passionate about that, I don’t know how you do sleepless nights and 18 years of what my mum dealt with. And when I say 18 years, I mean 33, ’cause I’m still a baby. So I’ve never felt the burn, you know? And I think for me, the burn is everything."

The Wrecking Ball singer previously shared her views on having children in an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up, admitting that starting a family has never been a priority.

"I never really cared that much," she said. "I’m sure my fans will pull me up at 12 saying 'Oh I want to have kids,' but as a 27-year-old woman, I have a more realistic idea of what I want."

Miley also opened up about her preference for adoption, especially considering environmental concerns.

"Looking at climate change, water, and food resources, it feels like I would like to take someone who’s already on the earth. I love adoption. I think that’s really amazing."

She added, "I definitely don’t shame anyone who wants to have children. I just personally don’t believe that’s a priority for me. For me, I don’t really think about marriage and things like that anymore."