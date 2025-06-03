'Backstreet Boys' singer makes emotional confession about Liam Payne

Liam Payne's 'Building the Band' is coming out this summer

Backstreet famed AJ McLean has made a moving confession prior to the release of late singer Liam Payne’s first post humous project.

The former One Direction singer will be featuring in the upcoming Netflix series, Building the Band, which also marks as Payne’s first project after his tragic demise.

McLean, who worked closely with the 31-year-old on the upcoming venture, remembered the popstar at Netflix’s Tudum event on May 31.

The 47-year-old called it a 'dream to work' with Liam. Meanwhile, he also revealed that the Teardrops singer had a lot of beautiful songs planned for release that AJ got the chance to hear.

He feels sad that world won’t be able to hear those tracks anymore.

I Want it That Way famed told Entertainment Tonight, "I mean, he was an absolute dream to work with even more talented than I think anybody [realized].”

AJ praised Liam’s ‘creative mind’ and ‘his lyrics’, while adding, "I got to hear some music that we may never get to hear."

"He was just so talented, so sweet, so genuine. He was just a light”, said the American singer.

Building the Band is slated to release this summer.