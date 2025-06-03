Dua Lipa calls Spotify’s deal a ‘dream come true’ moment

Dua Lipa has recently expressed her excitement after Spotify signed up pop star’s Service95 Book Club podcast.

In the video podcast, the Levitating hit-maker will chat with well-known authors about their works in the Dua’s Monthly Read segment, which will begin from June 10 on the music streamer.

“For me, one of the best things about reading is getting to chat with my friends about the book that’s just blown my mind,” said Dua, via Deadline.

The One Kiss crooner pointed out that her ultimate fantasy “would be to have the author in the room there with her, answering all questions about the incredible world they’ve created”.

“I get to live out my fantasy with the Service95 Book Club podcast, where in each episode I share a book, I love and I’m joined by the author themselves,” explained the 29-year-old.

Dua added, “As someone who really is obsessed by books, it’s a dream come true.”

Interestingly, Roshni Radia, Audiobooks Editor at Spotify shared that they are “thrilled” to welcome Dua and the Service95 Book Club to Spotify.

The singer’s “unique style and clear passion for literature make this a perfect fit for us, and it really showcases the full ecosystem of creative talent on Spotify,” mentioned Roshni.

Meanwhile, Dua revealed her three books of the summer and they are This House of Grief by Helen Garner, Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Fearless & Free by Josephine Baker.