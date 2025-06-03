Jimmy Fallon threatened to kill himself?

Jimmy Fallon: Shocking update of 'Tonight Show' host goes viral

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon's threat to kill himself goes viral on the internet creating shock among fans.

The American comedian best known for his work in television recently revealed what took him to the point of him deciding to commit suicide.

On his recent appearance on the podcast, The Diary of a CEO, Fallon made the bombshell claim about it.

Apparently, the Fever Pitch actor had pledged himself that if he didn't make it onto Saturday Night Live by the time he was 25, he would end his life.

"Yeah, I did," responded the 50-year-old when the podcast host mentioned that he has heard of him going to such extreme lengths back then.

Though the TV host admitted that the threat wasn't actually real as he knew he would be on his desired show, so he didn't really 'mean it'.

"…I was gonna be on Saturday Night Live before I was 25. I just, I knew that I was going to be on it, so I knew I wasn't really a threat (sic)."

He further reiterated that it was more than 'a fleeting thought'.

"I was into computers, so I think I typed it," Fallon shared, "I think it's on some file somewhere. I think I said I will kill myself, but I definitely said 25 was my thing."

For the unversed, he made his debut on SNL right around the time he had turned 24, a year before his set deadline, and remained a cast member of the show from 1998 to 2004.