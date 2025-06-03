Miley Cyrus gets honest about Met Gala 2025

Miley Cyrus has recently made shocking confession about Met Gala 2025.

The Flowers hit-maker described herself as a fish out of water at this year’s edition of the annual costume ball.

Miley shared she was seated with “strangers” during the dinner portion of the event.

“I was wearing Alaïa—who does not have a table—so I was kind of the misfit, which I'm always OK with,” said the 32-year-old while speaking on The Interview podcast.

The Last Song actress remarked, “I'm used to that, it was fine.

However, Miley added, “It's just an interesting situation because everything that makes you comfortable is taken from you.”

The Hannah Montana alum looked stunning as she wore a custom leather crop top and floor-length skirt paired with Cartier jewellery.

Miley suggested that guests should always have someone familiar with them at the invite-only affair.

“I think they should add that you get a plus one for your stylist,” advised the songtress.

Nonetheless, Miley opened up that she managed to make at least one new friend that night.

Interestingly, Jon Batiste was her “most memorable” interaction at the Met Gala after the two musicians struck up a conversation.

“The first thing he asked me was, ‘What's your favourite key to sing in?’ Which no one's ever asked me before,” she recalled.

Miley further said, “He goes, ‘I'm guessing it's a G or a C, but I think F would probably be your ceiling.’ Right away, I'm like, ‘You're my friend.’”

Miley added, “He was right—G and C.”

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner reportedly crossed path with her ex Patrick Schwarzenegger, whom she briefly dated in 2015.