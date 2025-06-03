Ozzy Osbourne reveals pre-show jitters amid Parkinson's battle

Ozzy Osbourne opens up about death ahead of final gig

Ozzy Osbourne is making a strange confession about his life following his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The music legend, who is gearing up for his final performance alongside Blake Sabbath in July 2025, opened up to SiriusXM about his recent mental health struggles.

Though thrilled to perform his final gig in Villa Park, Birmingham, the 76-year-old expressed anxiety over the upcoming show.

He told the outlet, “By hook or by crook, I am going to make this f—— gig if it is the last thing I do. Well, it will be.”

Revealing pre-show jitters, he further went on to add, “My head is crazy. ADHD, I have that badly. I will have done the show and died a death before I even started my exercises, so I try and put it on the back burner.”

Apart from his final performance, Osbourne is slated to take the stage alongside Sharon, Jack, and Kelly at Birmingham’s NEC on Saturday 12th and Sunday, July 13th.

Comic Con announced the slot in a statement that read, “With Ozzy Osbourne’s legendary music career, Sharon’s powerhouse presence in entertainment, and Kelly and Jack’s unforgettable personalities, The Osbournes have cemented their place in pop culture history.”