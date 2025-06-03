Julie Bowen breaks silence on Happy Gilmore comeback news

Julie Bowen, best known for playing Claire Dunphy in Modern Family and Virginia Venit in Happy Gilmore, has recently reacted to the news of Happy Gilmore sequel and as she was completely caught off guard.

Julie didn’t expect to be part of Happy Gilmore 2 at all. When she first heard the sequel was happening, she figured the role of Virginia Venit would go to someone much younger.

She even joked that Sydney Sweeney probably taken over the part.

The actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter, "I thought, ‘Well I won’t be in it'. And that was OK - it was like Virginia Venit, it’s been 30 years, he’s got a hottie. He’s got some little bitty on the side, like a cart girl.

As a matter of fact my children told me, before I was even told officially that there was a 'Happy Gilmore' sequel, my now 18-year-old said, ‘Mom, I hear they’re doing a sequel and he’s with Sydney Sweeney as a cart girl,'" she added.

Sydney, 27, was rumoured to have a role in the new Happy Gilmore movie. But Julie was happily surprised when she was offered a part in the sequel instead.

The Modern Family star went on saying: "I went, I’m hurt and I so respect that move. Of course, why wouldn’t you? So when I got the call that I was actually in it, I was like, ‘Are you sure? Come on.'"

However, Happy Gilmore 2 is packed with surprise cameos from big stars like Bad Bunny, Eminem, and football star Travis Kelce.