Nicki Minaj reveals why she skips Christmas, Thanksgiving

Nicki Minaj, iconic music mogul who is best known for her chart-topping hits and bold aura, opened up about why she often skips big holiday celebrations like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The Side to Side rapper also shared how being famous since the mid-2000s has worn her down over time.

During an interview, Nicki told Vogue Italia, "I've heard every possible criticism about me. I've thought about quitting so many times."

Nicki waited to start a family so she could build her career and support her loved ones. Now she’s a proud mom to a four-year-old boy with her husband Kenneth Petty.

As a woman, I put off becoming a mother," Nicki added. "A lot of women in the industry, especially older than me, never had children."

"Some don't regret it, but others do. I put it off," she added.

Nicki Minaj, who always been a powerhouse in the music world, surely knows how to take care of her family.