Kylie Jenner, JLo's hairstylist Jesus Guerrero's cause of death revealed

Jesus was a close friend of Kylie Jenner, who covered the funeral costs

Beloved celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s cause of death has been revealed three months after his sudden death.

According to TMZ, 34-year-old died from severe pneumonia brought on by a fungal infection known as Cryptococcus neoformans, which developed due to a weakened immune system.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listed his death as natural.

Guerrero’s sudden passing in February shocked fans and friends alike. His sister Gris broke the news at the time, writing on GoFundMe, “Jesus was more than a hairstylist. He was a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more.”

She added that his death had been “very sudden and unexpected.”

Kylie Jenner, who had worked closely with Guerrero for nearly a decade, mourned him in a deeply emotional Instagram tribute.

“Jesus was more than my friend — he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love and unwavering support,” she wrote. “The pain of losing you is just unbearable … I loved you so much.”

The Kardashian star even covered Guerrero’s funeral costs.

Jennifer Lopez, another one of Guerrero’s clients, was revealed to be one of the last people who spoke with him just a day before his death.

“I have been having trouble putting the words together the last few days. The truth is I’m still in shock,” she wrote in her tribune. “I know wherever you are there is beauty and light…”