Stefon Diggs reacts to Offset’s shady post about his romance with Cardi B

Stefon Diggs doesn’t fumble on or off the field. The NFL star made a slick move in response to a shady dig from Offset in the wake of his relationship with the rapper’s estranged wife, Cardi B.

After the Grammy-winning songstress and Diggs, 31, went Instagram official over the weekend, Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, didn’t hold back.

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), the Migos rapper threw subtle shade, writing, "Good rollout n PR."

He also shared a GIF of a man casually tossing a basketball with the caption, "Today I pass," fueling speculation that his comments were aimed at the new couple.

The New England Patriots wide receiver wasn’t about to let it slide.

On Sunday, May 31, the athlete seemingly clapped back with a black-and-white photo of himself catching a football mid-air on his Instagram Story.

The timing and message didn’t go unnoticed, as fans quickly offered playful interpretations of the duo’s cryptic posts.

"He said 'we good over here, I caught her,'" one fan joked online with a muscle and laughing emoji.

Another chimed in, "To see two grown men going back and forth over this woman… I love it. Give me more."

For the unversed, Cardi B and Diggs have been linked since October 2024, just three months after the mother of three filed for divorce from Offset.