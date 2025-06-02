'Coco' voice star Renee Victor dies at 86

'Coco' voice star Renée Victor dies at 86

Coco voice star Renée Victor has passed away at the age of 86.

The artist, who voiced fan favourite Coco's grandma Abuelita Elena, reportedly inspired by Maria Salud Ramirez Caballero, who lived to be 109, breathed her last on Friday, May 30.

Victor died at her home in Sherman Oaks on Friday after battling lymphoma while surrounded by family, her representative told Entertainment Weekly.

Following news of her demise, Pixar paid a touching tribute to the actress via its official Instagram account.

"We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Renée Victor, the voice Abuelita in Coco and an incredible part of the Pixar family," read the post, which then referenced the film's signature song, adding, "We will always remember you."

In addition, the actress, who starred as Lupita on Weeds, was honoured by her daughter Margo on Sunday.

"It is with an indescribably broken heart that I announce the peaceful passing of my beautiful mother, in my arms, at home, on the evening of May 30th," the daughter penned in a heartfelt social media post. "She was dignity and beauty till the end. I am shattered, but I celebrate the end of her elegant and defiant battle with illness these last couple of years."

Victor is survived by her two daughters, Raquel and Margo.