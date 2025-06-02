Travis Kelce shows love for Taylor Swift’s famous Pop-Tarts

Taylor Swift has built a tradition of sending baked goods to Travis Kelce and pals

Taylor Swift’s Pop-Tarts have earned a special reputation among Travis Kelce’s friends and family.

One of NFL star’s pal, Charissa Thompson, took to Instagram on Saturday, May 31, and shared a carousel – based on her highlights from May and included a picture of Swift’s Pop-Tarts.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly flocked to the sports journalists’ comments and gushed about the homemade goods packed in a white box which read, “Charissa” in Swift’s cursive handwriting.

“Love all these pics! And the casual add of the Taytarts added in is amazing!!” one Swiftie wrote, while another added, “We can recognise Taylor’s Pop-Tarts in any life.”

Kelce himself also showed a silent support by dropping a “like” on the picture posted by Thompson, who is the friend who encouraged the popstar and his relationship in the beginning.

The 14-time-Grammy winner has converted many of Kelce’s pals to her Pop-Tarts fans. Praising the baked goods, Chris Jones previously gushed, “You know what, shout-out to Tay Tay. Her Pop-Tarts are amazing. I was asking Trav [because] I don’t know how she gets the crust of the Pop-Tarts so fire. The crust tastes like biscuits, I swear to you. But, shout-out to Tay Tay, she’s a real one.”