 
close
Monday June 02, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Travis Kelce shows love for Taylor Swift’s famous Pop-Tarts

Taylor Swift has built a tradition of sending baked goods to Travis Kelce and pals

By TN Web Desk
June 02, 2025
Taylor Swift has built a tradition of sending baked goods to Travis Kelce and pals
Taylor Swift has built a tradition of sending baked goods to Travis Kelce and pals

Taylor Swift’s Pop-Tarts have earned a special reputation among Travis Kelce’s friends and family.

One of NFL star’s pal, Charissa Thompson, took to Instagram on Saturday, May 31, and shared a carousel – based on her highlights from May and included a picture of Swift’s Pop-Tarts.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly flocked to the sports journalists’ comments and gushed about the homemade goods packed in a white box which read, “Charissa” in Swift’s cursive handwriting.

Travis Kelce shows love for Taylor Swift’s famous Pop-Tarts

“Love all these pics! And the casual add of the Taytarts added in is amazing!!” one Swiftie wrote, while another added, “We can recognise Taylor’s Pop-Tarts in any life.”

Kelce himself also showed a silent support by dropping a “like” on the picture posted by Thompson, who is the friend who encouraged the popstar and his relationship in the beginning.

The 14-time-Grammy winner has converted many of Kelce’s pals to her Pop-Tarts fans. Praising the baked goods, Chris Jones previously gushed, “You know what, shout-out to Tay Tay. Her Pop-Tarts are amazing. I was asking Trav [because] I don’t know how she gets the crust of the Pop-Tarts so fire. The crust tastes like biscuits, I swear to you. But, shout-out to Tay Tay, she’s a real one.”