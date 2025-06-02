Billy Ray Cyrus takes pride in Miley Cyrus after leaving estrangement behind

Billy Ray Cyrus supports daughter Miley Cyrus after ended estrangement

Billy Ray Cyrus is showing love for his daughter Miley Cyrus just a month after she opened up about repairing their strained relationship.

On Sunday, June 1, the 63-year-old singer took to Instagram to proudly reshare Miley’s Instagram Story featuring her new music video for Easy Lover.

Along with the clip, he added a supportive message that read, “So proud of you Mile!!!” and tagged her, surrounding the message with colorful heart emojis.

Billy Ray didn’t stop there—he also dropped three blazing heart emojis on Miley’s earlier Instagram post promoting the track, which is part of her new album Something Beautiful, and gave the post a like as well.

The sweet online moment comes shortly after Miley addressed their past issues in a heartfelt Instagram Story shared on May 10.

“My dad and I have had our challenges over the years,” she wrote. “Now, in my 30s, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing.”

Just hours before her statement, Billy Ray had posted a family photo that included Miley, her brother Braison, and her boyfriend Maxx Marando, signaling signs of closeness within the family.

Miley also shared more about their healing process during her appearance on The Interview podcast by The New York Times, which dropped on May 31.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’m respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents — because my mom’s really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard,” she explained.

“I think I took on some of my mom’s hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain.”

Their recent exchanges show that time, understanding, and a shared love for music—and family—are helping them reconnect in meaningful ways.