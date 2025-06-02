Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘separated’ by career demands

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift part ways after cosy downtime together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been forced to part ways as their career demanded them to end their cosy break together.

The lovebirds, both 35, were spotted spending the weekend separately with the pop superstar hanging out in New York City with her bff Selena Gomez and the athlete at a charity event with his boys.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City, Missouri along with his friend Patrick Mahomes, brother Jason Kelce, Paul Rudd, Heidi Gardner, Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonestreet.

The event was a fundraiser comedy show held for patients at Children's Mercy Hospital, where Travis was seen enjoying with his brother and friends.

Meanwhile, Taylor was at the Big Apple, catching up with her longtime bestie after she bought back her complete music catalogue.

As soon as the Grammy winner announced the big news, the Only Murders In the Building actress took to Instagram to gush about her pal, writing, "Yes you did that Tay. So proud!"

Travis and Taylor’s weekend apart comes after they spent the majority of their break from the spotlight, living together, as he hinted that the couple have moved in together in a podcast episode.

While the Eras Tour performer works on her next undisclosed project, the NFL star will be focusing on training ahead of the next football season.