Alec, Hilaria Baldwin slam trollers with Pinocchio clip

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin react to Pinocchio meme

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are leaning into the internet chatter with a sense of humour, poking fun at a meme that suggested Hilaria is the one pulling all the strings in their relationship.

On Sunday, June 1, the couple posted a playful video to Hilaria’s Instagram, where they recreated a satirical image that had been circulating online — one that imagined her as a puppet master controlling Alec.

The video is set to the classic Disney tune When You Wish Upon a Star from Pinocchio and shows Hilaria in a green dress similar to the one depicted in the meme.

She stands on a chair, holding spoons like marionette controls, while Alec, sitting below her, raises his arms as if being guided by invisible strings.

Captioning the video, Hilaria wrote, “Well, you guys gave me the idea. I just HAD to try it out.”

This isn’t the first time the Baldwins have responded to criticism with their own brand of commentary.

In the premiere of their TLC reality show The Baldwins, Hilaria directly addressed the controversy that erupted back in 2020 regarding her accent and heritage. At the time, her Spanish roots and fluency were questioned, sparking online debate about her background.

“I love English, I also love Spanish, and when I mix the two it doesn't make me inauthentic, and when I mix the two, that makes me normal,” she said during a confessional.

“I'd be lying if I said [the controversy] didn't make me sad and it didn't hurt and it didn't put me in dark places.”

She went on to explain how her diverse cultural experience shaped her identity.

“But it was my family, my friends, my community who speak multiple languages, who have belonged in multiple places and realize that we are a mix of all these different things and that’s going to have an impact on how we sound and an impact on how we articulate things and the words that we choose and our mannerisms,” she continued.

“That's normal. That’s called being human.”