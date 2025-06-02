Kristin Cavallari shuts down toxic past with new beginning

Kristin Cavallari, well-known TV personality and fashion designer who rose to immense fame on reality shows like Laguna Beach and The Hills, has recently opened up about a major turning point in her life.

After going through painful divorce and making the difficult decision to cut ties with her dad, the 38-year-old star said that she now feels like a completely new person.

Kristin opened up with US magazine People, "My divorce and my dad really forced me to take a hard look in the mirror and do the work.

"I had to get very real with myself about the lack of self-love that I had, and then I had to build myself up again.

"I finally, for the first time in my life, do love myself," she added.

The fashion icon made the tough choice to cut ties with her dad Dennis back in 2021 after he overstepped with her three kids.

Kristin Cavallari revealed that cutting her dad out of her life was the best choice she’s ever made.