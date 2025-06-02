Taylor Swift’s songwriter ‘inspired’ by popstar's masters reclaim

Taylor Swift's songwriter is happy for singer's masters reclaim

Taylor Swift’s recent victory in regaining control of her music catalog is continuing to draw praise—and one of the most meaningful messages came from someone she’s admired since childhood, Carole King.

Carol King/Instagram

Following Swift’s announcement on Friday, May 30, that she now owns her masters, the iconic singer-songwriter, 83, showed her support with a heartfelt shoutout on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of Swift celebrating the milestone, King wrote on her Instagram Stories, “You continue to inspire!”

While Swift hasn’t responded publicly to King’s gesture, the recognition surely means a great deal.

The Tapestry legend has long held a special place in Swift’s heart and home, thanks in large part to Swift’s parents, Scott and Andrea, who are known to be Carole King superfans.

Back in 2021, when Swift had the honor of introducing King at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, she spoke warmly about just how deep that influence goes.

“I cannot remember a time when I didn't know Carole King's music,” Swift said.

She added, “I was raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: That you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe you can achieve whatever you want to in life and that Carole King is the greatest songwriter of all time.”

As Swift’s announcement continues to make waves, support from legendary voices like King only adds to the emotion behind her journey. For Swift and her fans, this moment isn't just about ownership—it’s also about recognition from those who helped shape her path.