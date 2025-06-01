Simon Cowell reveals what gave him strength after losing his parents

Simon Cowell lost his father 1999 and mother in 2015

Music mogul Simon Cowell has made a moving confession.

The 65-year-old English TV personality lost both his parents and has admitted to feeling lost after the death of his mother and fathers.

Simon’s father passed away in 1999 and his mum died in 2015. The record executive revealed that after losing his parents it felt like he has no love around him anymore.

But it all changed when Cowell became a dad. He admitted that fatherhood saved him.

In conversation with PEOPLE, the Britain Got Talent Judge opened, "[Fatherhood has] had a huge impact on me because I loved my parents so much, and once they left, I was kind of lost for a while, and then Eric kind of saved me.”

"Because that love comes back a hundred times more powerful. I mean, it's extraordinary and it never goes.”

He never expected that he would feel that love again. But when it happened ‘it was like, 'Wow.' I mean, it's incredible.’

Simon share a 11-year-old son Eric with his fiancé Lauren Silverman.