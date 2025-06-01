Jennifer Lopez's career revival 'efforts' spark mixed reactions

Jennifer Lopez is navigating a challenging period in her personal and professional life, with her team working behind the scenes to revive her career.

Amidst rumours of a planned tour focusing on select international performances, Lopez took center stage at the 2025 American Music Awards.

Her six-minute opening number was a spectacle, featuring high-energy choreography, bold costumes, and a provocative kiss with a dancer.

The On the Floor hitmaker's performance sparked a frenzy on social media, with audiences and critics alike weighing in on its calculated nature.

Sources close to Lopez reveal Daily Mail that she faced the criticism with poise and confidence, accepting the controversy as part of her comeback process.

According to a source, the kiss was a strategic move orchestrated by her public relations team.

"She followed the instructions of her public relations team and did exactly what they told her to do for her comeback after the Ben Affleck affair," the source told the outlet.

"She's living her best life and doesn't care about anything right now. She dealt with a lot of uncertainty, but she was brave. She didn't let the negative comments get her down. Instead, she moved on and lived her life."

The performance has left many talking, and it remains to be seen if Lopez will address the controversy publicly in the near future.