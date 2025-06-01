The real reason behind Kelly Clarkson's talk show hiatus?

Kelly Clarkson has experienced a "moment of clarity" following her abrupt departure from her talk show earlier this year.

Sources close to the singer reveal to Page Six that she's been through a challenging time, but has emerged stronger and more focused on her priorities.

According to an insider, "This has all been very painful for her. The difficulty is that Kelly, like all of us, wants to be liked, and she had to deal with this new moment in her life. She knew she had to step down for a minute."

The 43-year-old singer left the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show for almost two weeks in March, sparking speculation about the reasons behind her departure.

While fans were told she was dealing with a "private matter," Clarkson has yet to discuss the details publicly.

A friend of Clarkson's shed light on her recent experiences, saying, "Kelly grew up without a father, and she had an incredible love story with Brandon. She is a compassionate and caring person, and what has happened [recently] has helped her to move beyond the divorce."

Clarkson's divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020 was a highly publicised and tumultuous process. The couple shares two children, River Rose and Remy.

Blackstock was not only Clarkson's husband but also her manager, responsible for brokering lucrative deals, including her multi-million dollar TV contract with NBC.

As an insider noted, "The irony is that he's had a very positive influence on her life; he made these phenomenal deals for her, and she wouldn’t be here without him. But it’s hard to be a manager and a husband."

Clarkson has been open about the challenges she faced during her divorce, telling Apple Music in 2023, "Just to be brutally honest, I did not handle [the divorce] well."

After her return to the show on March 18, Clarkson was emotional during the 1,000th episode celebration, saying, "We’ve created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs … A lot of ups and downs personally as well."