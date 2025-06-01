Taylor Swift’s rarely seen family member breaks cover in new video

Taylor Swift delights fans with update on a family member

Taylor Swift excited fans with an update on a very special part of her family – who is also her fans’ favourite.

The 35-year-old pop superstar celebrated buying her masters’ back with her longtime collaborator and friend, Jack Antonoff, in a video he shared on X on Saturday, May 31.

As the duo sang along to Swift’s hit Reputation track, Getaway Car, there was a surprise guest in the 14-time-Grammy winner’s arms, who’s none other than her cat Meredith Grey.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and Antonoff recreated their viral moment in the video, in which they sang a bridge of the song, however reversing their roles with the producer yelling with excitement.

Swift cradled Meredith Grey in her arms as she sang the bridge and sent fans in a frenzy after they spotted the Scottish fold after two years.

“Meredith is alive and well we won,” one Swiftie wrote at Antonoff’s video, while another quipped, “Meredith spotted with fans.”

“MEREDITH GRAY (sic) IS ALIVE AND BREATHING,” chimed in a third, and “Meredith wellness check complete,” wrote another.

Previously explaining fans’ concerns about the feline, Swift explained in a 2022 video, "The truth is, Meredith just hates having her picture taken.”

She added, “So yeah, there it is. There's the explanation. She's just a really private little cat. She likes her business kept to herself. She doesn't like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her? So there's your update on Meredith.”