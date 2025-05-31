Desperate Housewives star Valerie Mahaffey breathes her last at 71

'Desperate Housewives' star Valerie Mahaffey dies at 71

Desperate Housewives star Valerie Mahaffey has died at the age of 71 after being diagnosed with cancer.

Her death was confirmed by the Emmy-winning actress's husband on Friday, May 30, in a heart-breaking statement that read, "I've lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses. She will be missed."

Meanwhile, the couple’s daughter Alice took to her Facebook to express grief over mother’s tragic death.

She wrote on the social media giant, "I don't really have the words to say right now. Cancer sucks. I'll look for you in all the fun moments of life. I know that's where you'll be."

On professional front, Mahaffey was widely known for her portrayal of Eve in the American dark comedy Northern Exposure.

She also won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a highly acclaimed drama series.

In addition, she also starred as Madame Reynard in the 2020 film French Exit, earning an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

Mahaffey's recent projects included television series Desperate Housewives, Young Sheldon, and Big Sky, shortly before her passing.