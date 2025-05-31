Taylor Swift nemesis Scooter Braun responds to popstar’s masters deal

Scooter Braun shares how he feels after Taylor Swift bought back her masters

Taylor Swift’s famous feud with Scooter Braun concluded in the most surprising way possible – with her gaining the ownership back of her master recordings.

After the 35-year-old pop superstar broke the news to her fans on Friday in an Instagram post, Braun didn’t stay silent.

When asked about he feels after the deal, Braun said, “I am happy for her,” in a statement to Page Six on Friday.

Swift and Braun’s feud started in 2019 when he bought the rights to her first six albums from, including Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation, from her previous record label, Big Machine Records, without her permission.

The Grammy winner called Braun a “bully” and “the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry.”

Swift then started re-recording her older albums to regain the control of her music, but thanks to the latest deal, she now owns the masters and the Taylor’s Version(s) of her albums.

Although Swifties were anticipating the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), Swift revealed in her letter that she hasn’t “even recorded a quarter of it.” But to fans’ surprise, her debut album, Taylor Swift is all done and “sounds amazing.”