Nicola Peltz throws subtle shade at Victoria Beckham as family feud intensifies

Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz rift doesn't seem to end anytime soon

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz seem to be stuck in a deadlock situation as the tension between Brooklyn Beckham and the rest of the Beckhams remains undiffused.

The news about the ongoing conflict spread quickly after Brooklyn and his wife remained absent from David's 50th birthday celebration.

As the time is passing by, further unpleasant details about 'bad blood' within the family are emerging.

Allegedly, the former Spice Girl had ruined her son's wedding dance with Transformers actress by taking the stage and stealing the spotlight from the bride.

The fashion designer is 'mystified' at the swirling claims as she has a different version of what happened on the big day.

Amid all this, Peltz seemingly attempted to sideline her mother-in-law in recent social media activity.

Taking to Instagram Stories Friday, May 30, the 30-year-old showered her mother Claudia with praises in the cryptic post.

The billionaire heiress wrote, "I would choose my mom to be my mom in every lifetime. again, and again, and again."

This has not been the first time when the American actress has ignored the Beckhams' matriarch.

Even on Mother's Day she had put up a post to wish her own mother on the special occasion but notably skipped her mother-in-law.

There are currently no signs of any solution being reached, and there has been word around that another Harry-Meghan couple is in the making.

However, the eldest son has been advised to exercise caution in this matter, and not to completely severe his ties with his family unlike what King Charles' son did in his case.