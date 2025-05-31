Alabama Barker welcomes new addition to family

Alabama Barker adopts new puppy

Alabama Barker just added a new member to her family—and he’s got four paws and a lot of charm. The 19-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler recently adopted a French Bulldog puppy, sharing the sweet moment with her followers on Instagram.

In a photo posted to her Instagram Story on May 29, Alabama is seen dressed casually in black basketball shorts and a matching long-sleeve shirt as she holds her new puppy. She posed alongside Myles Clawson of Pawz N Clawz Frenchies and Kelly Sabo of Stone Highland Frenchies.

The tiny pup, with dark fur to match his new mom's outfit, looked straight at the camera with wide eyes.

“@pawznclawzfrenchies @stone_highland_frenchies THANK YOU SO MUCH!” she wrote in the caption. “I love my baby.”

Kelly Sabo, who also shared the same photo on her own Instagram a day later, expressed how happy she was with where the puppy ended up. “Had the best time meeting you two,” she wrote, calling Alabama and Myles “amazing sweet people.”

This isn’t the first time French Bulldogs have played a meaningful role in Alabama’s life. Her father, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, has adopted five Frenchies over the years, and the breed clearly holds a special place in the family.

Alabama opened up about the bond she shared with one of their beloved dogs, Blue, when he passed away in 2022.

“You will never understand how much you helped me on my darkest days,” she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram Story back then.

“You slept next to me, the way I would throw your ball and you would run with excitement, or the eyes you had that just touched everybody, I’ll never forget you my baby.”

While Alabama hasn’t yet shared the name of her new pup, it’s clear he’s already deeply loved and has found a happy home.