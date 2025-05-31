Cardi B blasts off Offset's spousal support demand

Cardi B replies to Offsets spousal support request

Cardi B is speaking out strongly amid her ongoing divorce from Offset, making her feelings about the situation unmistakably clear.

In an audio clip posted to X on May 30, the rapper didn't hold back while reacting to Offset’s recent request for spousal support.

“I want you to die, but I want you to die f--king slow, n---a,” Cardi said in the clip. “I want you to die slow in the bed and while you die, n---a, you gotta think of me.”

Cardi, 32, filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024 and revealed that she even amended her petition to remove a request for child support. According to her, this decision was made to help finalize their split more quickly.

“I didn’t ask for no child support because I want to be done with this marriage,” she said. “I feel like I’m tied up.”

She also clarified that she’s not stopping Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, from seeing their three children: Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 8 months.

“Kiari is allowed to see my kids. [There] is not one day that he’s not allowed to see my kids,” Cardi emphasized.

However, she accused Offset of being inconsistent in his role as a father.

“He stood up my kids three times,” she alleged. “He has seen Blossom only like five times. And I’ve been trying to save your face, but for you, stop playing—saying that I don’t be seeing my f--king kids.”

Cardi said the last time Offset spent time with their children was in March during a birthday celebration for his 9-year-old son Kody, from a previous relationship with Oriel Jamie. Offset is also a father to Jordan, 14, and Kalea, 9, from earlier relationships.

“My house is always open for you to see my kids, and you still haven’t seen them,” she said.

Addressing his spousal support request directly, Cardi added, “You asking for spousal support because I’m trying to take the kids from you? The kids is always open to see you. It’s not my fault you don’t want to fly to New York.”

Earlier in May, Offset filed an updated response to Cardi’s divorce petition, now seeking an unspecified amount of alimony, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.