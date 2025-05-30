Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole makes rare admission about Taylor Swift

Kayla Nicole spills the tea on Travis Kelce’s new girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, made a surprising reference to Taylor Swift.

The 33-year-old media personality did not mention the couple by name but anyone could guess who she was talking about as she began to refer to the pop superstar.

Nicole was reminded of the Grammy winner when a listener asked about moving on from an ex who has already moved on with someone “hot,” during her podcast Pre-Game, on Friday, May 30.

However, Nicole thinks it is a compliment to herself if Kelce’s new partner is hot. She said, “I think as women, something we struggle with is admitting that the new girl might be popping, might be s–t, might be really hot and there’s no problem in admitting that.”

Comparing the experience to losing a playoff basketball game to a team that goes on to win the championship, she jokingly said, “If you’re gonna lose, I want to lose to the best team now. I want you to move on and go do your big one. Make me look good. Right?”

The sports journalist continued, “It’s so much worse if the guy that you loved and you dated for so long and you’re so heartbroken over goes and dates a dud.”

She added, “Now you look stupid, he looks stupid, we all look stupid [and] everyone’s questioning your taste. Like, ‘What the f–k are you doing?'”

Nicole and Kelce broke up in May 2022 and a year later he got into a relationship with Swift.