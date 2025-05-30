Taylor Swift confirms new 'TV' album is done — but it's not 'Reputation'

Taylor Swift says she might still release her 'Taylor's Version' albums despite owning her music again

Swifties may be seasoned sleuths, but Taylor Swift is always a step ahead.

After months of speculation surrounding her highly anticipated Reputation (Taylor’s Version) album, the pop superstar surprised her fans with some amazing news on Friday, May 30.

But it’s nothing near what fans were expecting.

In a letter addressed to her fans, Swift, 34, revealed that she’s officially bought back her entire music catalogue.

The exciting news comes nearly six years after her catalogue was sold to Scooter Braun, after which Swift has been re-recording her albums under the "Taylor's Version" title in a bid to regain ownership.

But now, even though she just bought back her catalogue, Swift hasn't closed the doors on more TV albums.

In her letter, Swift got candid about Reputation (TV), revealing that while it’s nowhere near finished, she is officially done re-recording her debut album.

“I’ve already completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now,” she wrote.

That means Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) is officially done. But when it comes to Reputation, the singer admitted she’s been stuck.

“Full transparency: I haven’t even re-recorded a quarter of it,” she revealed, adding that she kept “hitting a stopping point” every time she tried.

“To be perfectly honest, it’s the one album in those first 6 that I thought couldn’t be improved upon by redoing it,” she explained.

Despite the delay, Swift reassured fans that the door is still open. “Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right,” she said.

Now that she owns all of her masters outright, Swift says the future looks a lot brighter. “Thanks to you… the best things that have ever been mine... finally actually are.”