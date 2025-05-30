Dolly Parton discusses her condition after husband Carl Dean’s death

Dolly Parton has finally addressed her husband Carl Dean’s death, revealing he was ill for quite some time.

While speaking with The Independent, the country musician shared that her beloved spouse had been “ill for quite a while” prior to his passing at 82 on March 3.

The music icon told the outlet, “I really feel his presence. I just try to go on, because I know I have to.”

The Grammy-winning artist noted, “And he was ill for quite a while, and part of me was at peace that he was at peace and not suffering anymore.”

“But still doesn't make up for the loss and the loneliness of it,” explained the 78-year-old.

The Here You Come Again crooner also talked about religion as a major factor in the life in dealing with her soulmate’s tragic passing after an extended illness.

“I am a person of faith, and I truly believe that I'm going to see him again someday,” she told the outlet.

Dolly pointed out, “I see him every day in my memories and in my heart, and in all the things that we used to do and all the things that we've built together.”

“You just kind of have to learn to kind of make new plans – but that's the hardest part,” added the musician.