Justin Bieber’s honest reaction revealed after Hailey’s $1 Billion deal

Hailey Bieber marked major career milestone amid rift speculations with Justin

Hailey Bieber earned a fortune with her new business deal at rhode and Justin Bieber could not be happier for his wife.

The 31-year-old singer already congratulated her in a social media post right after she revealed that her beauty brand, rhode, was acquired by e.l.f. cosmetics for $1 billion on Wednesday, but an insider has shed further light on his thoughts.

"He's beyond proud. He's seen how hard she's worked from day one," a source told People Magazine of the Baby hitmaker.

The insider added, "This was never a side project — Hailey poured her heart into building rhode. He's so happy for her and supportive of this next step."

The supermodel, 28, herself appeared ecstatic as she celebrated the milestone with a solo night out on Wednesday.

Sharing the big news, Hailey wrote on Instagram, “…today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode. I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand.”