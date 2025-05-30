Hailey Bieber ditches Justin after signing billion dollar deal

Hailey Bieber chose to treat herself to a solo night out, ditching her husband Justin Bieber, after signing a massive deal.

Hours after anofficial announcement that the 28-year-old has sold her company, Rhode, to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion, on Wednesday, May 28, the model stepped out to celebrate herself.

The Sorry singer’s wife turned heads as she head out of an SUV and into Alba restaurant, sporting a chic all-black fit.

She donned a black mini dress for the latest outing and paired the strapless apparel with matching sunglasses and slingback heels.

With her blonde locks styled in soft waves and parted down the middle, the Award-winning beauty brand mogul made an entrance into the celebrity hotspot without her famous husband.

It is pertinent to note that Hailey’s Thursday sighting marked her first public appearance since her billion-dollar deal was unveiled.

As for Justin, 31, after his wife's huge accomplishment, he honoured her decision with an Instagram post shortly after Hailey revealed the deal.

The Baby singer reshared his wife's post on his social media grid without a caption this time after making headlines with his recent caption when celebrating Hailey’s Vogue cover milestone earlier this month.