‘F1’ director, producer reflect on starring Tom Cruise over Brad Pitt

‘F1’ director, producer reflects on starring Tom Cruise over Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt’s F1 director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer opened up about the drastic change production would’ve witnessed if Tom Cruise would’ve been the lead character.

Pitt’s racing car movie follows a veteran Formula 1 driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a rising young star.

In an interview with GQ magazine the director and producer, who started developing the Pitt’s movie while they were in post-production on Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick, answered to the question, "What if the upcoming F1 movie starred Tom Cruise in the lead role instead of Brad Pitt?"

"Tom always pushes it to the limit, but at the same time is super capable and very skilled," Kosinski answered.

Praising both the A-list artists, he added, "They both have the natural talent for driving. But yeah, I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more."

Graham Kelly an action-vehicle supervisor in the film quipped, "We’d have had a crash," on starring Cruise over Pitt.

"Tom pushes it to the limit. I mean really to the limit. That terrifies me," he added.

Reflecting on his experience of working with Cruise in Mission: Impossible films, Kelly continued, "It's the most stressful experience for someone like me building cars for him, doing stunts with him."

Comparing Pitt with Cruise, further said, "Brad listens and he knows his abilities, and I think he’d be the first to say, 'Yeah, I'm not going to do that.'"

Pitt's F1 is slated for release on June 27.