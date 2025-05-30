Victoria Beckham 'baffled' at ruining Nicola, Brooklyn wedding claims

Victoria Beckham stole the spotlight at Brooklyn, Nicola wedding?

Victoria Beckham is puzzled at the swirling rumours that she ruined Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding dance stealing the spotlight at their big day.

Word spread that when Beckhams' friend Marc Anthony took the stage to perform, he called Brooklyn and 'the most beautiful woman in the room', Victoria, for a dance which was allegedly known, planned and choreographed originally for the new couple.

An insider also claimed that Peltz and Brooklyn had specifically picked love song of Anthony, You Sang to Me for the special moment; also, there was 'six-figure investment in the band', but the matriarch 'chose to do this'.

However, shooting down all these claims source who was an attendee of the reception told Page Six that the 30-year-old and 26-year-old already 'had their first dance and a second', and then the Transformers actress 'had the traditional dance with her father'.

The insider further claimed that it was 'much later in the evening' that a lot of people joined the dance when Anthony performed, and it was then when finally, the mother-son duo danced just like David did with his daughter, Harper.

"Everyone is mystified why that would have upset Nicola."

For the unversed, the wedding of the eldest son of the co-owner of Inter Miami CF took place in April 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.