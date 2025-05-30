Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes' secret to looking hotter finally revealed

The secret behind Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes’ hotter look is finally out.

Offering an exciting scoop from her romantic life with Stokes, 32, the five-time Grammy Award nominee revealed working on their couple goals: to be "hotter, funnier and more ambitious."

"It’s going well. Lots of laying in bed with red light masks on," the How Do I Do This singer laid bare, explaining, "cause I feel like that’s funny, it makes you hotter, I think, and it’s ambitious to do. So it’s kind of three birds, one stone."

During her stop at the Today with Jenna & Friends on Thursday, May 29, The Little Things songstress revealed she and the Outer Banks star set the goals humorously during a margarita-fueled conversation.

As the lovebirds' relationship deepens and their love keeps blooming, they aim to be the "best version of ourselves," Ballerini told People last month prior to her latest TV appearance.

For the unversed, the Cowboys Cry Too singer and the Valiant One actor sparked dating rumours in early 2023 when the latter posted a photo of them.

Eventually, Ballerini and Stokes made it official with a public outing in April 2023, attending the CMT Music Awards together.