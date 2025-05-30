Jennifer Hudson reveals she overcame stage fright after turning down SNL gig

Jennifer Hudson offers inside glimpse into career plans

Jennifer Hudson is offering an inside glimpse into her career plans as she looks back on hosting Saturday Night Live back in 2006.

During an exclusive interview with Keke Palmer and Eddie Murphy on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the 43-year-old opened up to Keke Palmer and Eddie Murphy about her past, revealing she was once offered a spot on SNL.

As her guests reminisced about their unforgettable experiences on the beloved series, Hudson candidly shared her reservations about taking on the hosting role following her debut film Dreamgirls.

She said, "You know what, Eddie? It's funny you asked that. They wanted me to host Saturday Night Live. They wanted me to host right after Dreamgirls. But y'all, if you didn't know, public speaking was my biggest fear. So I was completely intimidated. I was like ‘No.’ I turned it down.”

The host has previously spoken about overcoming stage fright through her experience leading her own talk show.

She admitted, “Now I may feel more prepared. But the thought of it stresses me out.”

On the professional front, Hudson has come a long way since then as a singer, actress, and producer.