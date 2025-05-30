Kelsea Ballerini reveals summer plans after ‘Kelsea Ballerini Live on Tour’

Kelsea Ballerini on summer plans after ‘Kelsea Ballerini Live on Tour’

Kelsea Ballerini is finally taking a moment to breathe after a whirlwind few months filled with touring and her debut as a coach on The Voice. The country music star shared that she’s more than ready for a break now.

Appearing on TODAY with Jenna & Friends on Thursday, May 29, Ballerini, 31, got candid about slowing down and what she hopes the summer will bring.

“I need a break!” she said, smiling.

“I’ve never been able to say that before, but I really think it’s just time for me to pump the brakes, figure out what’s next, have a summer, what?! Go to the beach? Huh? Learn to cook a new meal, hang out with the dogs, so that’s kind of my agenda.”

Still, Ballerini knows her schedule doesn’t always go as planned. “Every time I say that I have time off, something happens,” she admitted. “But I’m very open to whatever is out there.”

As for whether she’d return to The Voice, she’s not ruling it out.

“Never say never,” the Peter Pan singer said. Reflecting on the past few months, she added, “I think ending my first arena tour, ending my first time on The Voice, it’s just been such a beautiful season of doing things that are out of my comfort zone and bigger than I’ve ever done and it’s been really fulfilling. I love being in that seat.”

Ballerini wrapped her Kelsea Ballerini Live on Tour run on April 13 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, after kicking off the North American leg on January 21 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The tour supported her October 2024 album Patterns, which she expanded with a deluxe edition in March, featuring five new songs.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Ballerini called headlining arenas a lifelong dream.

“It’s always been at the top of my bucket list to tour arenas,” she said. “Historically there’s not a lot of women in our genre that have made that jump to arenas. I had to do it right because I couldn’t fail — not just for myself but because I want to contribute to the history of women in country music.”