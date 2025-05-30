Hugh Jackman bikes in NYC after ex Deborra-lee Furness’ divorce statement

Hugh Jackman was spotted out and about in New York City for the first time since Deborra-lee Furness opened up about the emotional toll of their split.

On Thursday, May 29, the actor was seen riding an e-bike through the city, dressed casually in a rain jacket, jeans, sunglasses, and pale green sneakers, as per PEOPLE.

He also wore a helmet for the outing, keeping things low-key while navigating the rainy weather.

The public sighting came just two days after Furness, 69, filed for divorce and shared a heartfelt statement with PEOPLE, originally published by The Daily Mail, describing the end of their nearly 30-year marriage as deeply painful.

“It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us,” she said.

“This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.”

The couple married in 1996 and share two children—Oscar, 25, and Ava, 19. They announced their separation in 2023, and court documents reveal that the divorce is uncontested and simply awaiting final approval from a judge.

Australian media personality Gus Worland, a longtime friend of Jackman, also commented on the actor’s current state.

Speaking during an interview on Ben Fordham Live on Thursday, May 29, he shared, “The last couple of years have been difficult.” Reflecting on a recent visit with Jackman in New York, Worland added, “He is going along well. He’s moving on with his life and I hope that Deb does as well.”