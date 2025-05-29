Beyoncé pauses 'Cowboy Carter' show for a surprise gender reveal

The expectant second-time parents revealed their first child was named 'Carter'

Beyoncé just made a major moment even more unforgettable for one lucky couple.

During the fourth night of her Cowboy Carter Tour stop at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on May 28, the 43-year-old superstar paused the show to help a fan reveal the sex of their first baby.

According to footage shared on social media, Bey noticed a sign in the crowd that read, “First born, Carter. Gender reveal. Right now?” and didn’t skip a beat. “I’ll be back,” she promised before stepping off stage.

True to her word, the highest Grammy winner returned in a fresh outfit — this time a black jumpsuit with American flag flared pants — and delivered the big news herself.

“I’mma take my time,” she teased, opening the envelope and holding it up to the camera. In bold black and blue letters, it read: “COWBOY.”

“It’s a boy! God bless you. Congratulations,” Beyoncé said, as the crowd erupted in cheers. “Thank you so much for letting me be a part of it.”

The heartwarming moment, shared by several fans online, even caught the attention of Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles. “Wow!!!! Who takes the time and does a gender reveal when they are wet and cold?” she wrote on Instagram. “I was like Girlllllll you gonna get sick.”

The expecting mother commented under Tina's post, explaining that they named their first-born Carter and "he wears all his Cowboy Carter merch all the time."

She added, "It's so special that she took the time to do the gender reveal for his baby brother."

It’s not the first time Beyoncé, who has three kids of her own with husband Jay-Z, helped fans reveal their baby’s sex. She also did it during her Renaissance tour in Germany last summer, proving once again why she’s known as Queen Bey.