Kylie Jenner reveals secret to her iconic 'King Kylie' hair era

Kylie Jenner opens up about hair transformations

Kylie Jenner is opening up about her hair transformations, offering an inside glimpse into her 2010s ‘King Kylie’ era.

The makeup mogul, who is widely known for playing with her hair, has finally spoken about her hair preferences and various hairstyles.

During an exclusive interview with Harper’s Bazaar about the specific time in her life, Kylie explained the motivation behind changing hairstyles throughout the decade.

She told the outlet, “I think that I’m kind of a chameleon with my style. I love to play. I’ve been like that since I was 16."

While she came clean about her past looks, Kylie didn’t hesitate to shed light on her recent obsession with figure-hugging black dresses.

The mom-of-two unapologetically replied that donning black dresses just ‘happened that way.’

Expressing her admiration for black, she added, “Even, recently I was like, 'I can’t wear another black dress.' And then of course, the most perfect, gorgeous Schiaparelli black dress shows up.”

In addition, Kylie couldn’t stop singing praises for the outfit she pulled off in Rome at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards Ceremony.