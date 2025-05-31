JK Rowling gets candid about Harry Potter series kids casting

Harry Potter TV adaptation: JK Rowling gives her two cents

Harry Potter TV adaptation eventually has child stars cast finalized and JK Rowling has shared her thoughts about it.

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout are set to play Harry Potter, Hermoine Granger and Ron Weasley respectively after a long period of discussion and speculations.

As the actors have been set to play their roles, social media is keen to know how JK Rowling feels about it.

One X (formerly Twitter) user asked the mind behind the wizarding franchise about the finalized cast.

The 59-year-old responded to the question by stating that all three actors are wonderful and that she 'couldn't be happier'.

Rowling was also replying to a tweet, '@jk_rowling @streamonmax @harrypotter Please tell Dominic, Arabella and Alistair that they are already loved by the fandom and we can't wait to see the show!

'We wish them all the best and that they have a magic time.'

The audioning process has been grueling as the three children were selected from a pool of 32,000 audition tapes across UK and Ireland.

Like the film franchise, the TV adaptation will also consist of seven installments