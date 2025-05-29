Blake Shelton’s strong response to critics over AMAs performance

Blake Shelton has recently strongly responded to enraged critics on May 28 after receiving backlash from his and wife Gwen Stefani’s AMAs performance.

The musician’s fans slammed the couple after finding out the couple were not on stage at the American Music Awards, instead just pre-recorded their performance before Monday night's event.

'We've been lied to,' wrote a TikTok user who was apparently at the awards show and filmed Gwen and Blake's performances on a screen from a seat in the balcony.

Blake has now responded to the backlash, sharing on X: 'Just now seeing these stories about Gwen and I pre taping our performances for the AMA’s.

'We came and performed when the show asked us to… Really nothing else to say.'

Gwen was performing a medley of her classic tunes to mark the 20th anniversary fo her 2004 album Love. Angel. Music. Baby.

But another video from the same TikTok user also showed a pre-recorded performance from the 48-year-old country music star of his single Stay Country Or Die Tryin'.

'The craziest part of the AMAs last night was being told" and here's Blake Live" only for them to light up the stage like he's there, and never saying to us it was pre recorded.

One commenter quipped, 'LOL even the performers didn't show up.'

'Gwen Stefani performing live! ... somewhere else!' joked another user.