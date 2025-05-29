Princess Andre silences trolls with proud message after buying her own £10k car

Princess Andre has clapped back at critics who claimed that she did not buy for her new £10k car herself.

The 17-year-old rising star proudly took to Instagram to share photos of her brand-new white Audi A1, complete with a customised number plate.

She captioned the post: 'I bought my first car.'

Eager to set the record straight, Princess addressed the online speculation with a confident response. She wrote:

'These comments are so funny. To everyone out there, yes I work and yes I earn my own money which I am super proud of and so thankful that I am lucky enough to buy my own car xx'.

Princess, the daughter of singer Peter Andre and former glamour model Katie Price, recently celebrated passing her driving test just two weeks ago.

The milestone comes shortly after she was spotted enjoying a luxurious shopping trip at Selfridges in London, dressed in a £72 SKIMS bodysuit and low-rise, wide-leg jeans.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Princess may be opting not to feature her mum Katie in her upcoming ITV reality show.

Interestingly, her dad Peter Andre, step-mum Emily Andre, and older brother Junior will all play roles in the series.

A television insider told MailOnline: 'Katie will not be in Princess's show, its final. She loves her mum, have great relationship, but the show is all about her work and home life.'

'Television bosses were adamant that nothing was to be 'staged' to include Katie as it would not be a real and truthful insight into her life.'