BTS RM treats fans with surprise appearance after historic win

RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, celebrated his latest victory with his beloved fans.

The BTS leader treated the ARMY with a rare social media appearance after making history by becoming the first K-pop sensation to win the Favorite K-pop Artist award as both a soloist and in a group at the American Music Awards.

At first, the official BTS account on Instagram marked the win with a celebratory post: "Thank you for your love and support, #BTSARMY [purple heart emoji]."

Shortly after, the winner resahred the post on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Thank you @ Amaz #ARMY (kissing face emoji)."

In addition, to expressing his gratitude to the fans, the 30-year-old delighted his admirers with an update on his military discharge and BTS reunion as well.

In another slide, RM reposted an article by Yonhap News about BTS' military discharge in June. "It will be soon, seriously, soon," he captioned it.

It is pertinent to note that the South Korean rapper beat out fellow band member Jimin, BLACKPINK's Rose, ATEEZ, and Stray Kids, who all were nominated in the same category.

RM's fans couldn't me more happier to make their favourite icon proud, flooding various social media platforms with their excitement.

"This makes me so happy, glad we could pull through and get this for him. He deserves this and so much more," one boasted.

"Yaaaaayyyy!! Congratulations RM! BTS Leader win the first AMA Kpop award," exclaimed another.

Notably, RM's latest win comes just days before his scheduled military discharge on June 10, 2025, following his enlistment on December 11, 2023, alongside V.