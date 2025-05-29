BTS J Hope joins forces with Cardi B cousin for new single

J Hope and American rapper GloRilla are seemingly going to kill it together with a new single this summer.

On May 28, the BTS star dropped a surprise concept film titled Charm of HOPE, sending fans into a frenzy.

The one-and-a-half-minute video begins by referencing the K-pop sensation's recent singles, Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel and MONA LISA, before teasing a brand-new song, Killin’ It Girl.

Adding to the fans’ growing excitement, J Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, shared more details on the new collaboration with Cardi B’s cousin.

Hobi sent fans into a frenzy by announcing that Killin’ It Girl would be released on June 13 after premiering concept photo and official teaser of the song earlier that day.

"J Hope is so back," raved one K-pop stan in the YouTube comments.

Another wrote, "I never thought he was always hot… but this clip? Ohhh, he’s so hot [crying emoji]," referring to J-Hope’s sleek black-and-white visuals from the teaser.

Several other fans expressed their excitement with emojis, including star eyes, bright smile and wow emojis.

Notably. J-Hope has been busy since completing his military service on October 17, 2024.

He released the EP HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1 and a documentary series, collaborated with J. Cole on the track On the Street, and announced his first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage.

Now, with new music on the horizon, it's safe to say that J Hope is opting for more bold persona than ever.